Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

ASO traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 178,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,726.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $2,476,151.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASO. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.