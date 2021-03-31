Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 132.8% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Acacia Diversified stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Acacia Diversified has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

About Acacia Diversified

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade hemp oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. The company is also involved in the research and development of botanicals endocannabinoid nutraceuticals product line; and retail and wholesale distribution of medicinal hemp products and dietary supplements.

