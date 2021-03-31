Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 633.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142,652 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.34% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 92,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABEO has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $181.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $751,947.30. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 31,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,062 shares of company stock worth $2,146,751 over the last ninety days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

