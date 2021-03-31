AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) PT Lowered to $45.00 at SVB Leerink

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.80.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Shares of ABCL opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.14. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). As a group, analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.