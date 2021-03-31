AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) PT Lowered to $45.00 at SVB Leerink

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.80.
Shares of ABCL opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.14. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $71.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.
