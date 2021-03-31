A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.09

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.09 and last traded at $69.85, with a volume of 1394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

In related news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $665,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,706 shares of company stock worth $2,148,179 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 34.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 286.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in A. O. Smith by 4.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.