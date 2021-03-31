A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 240,200 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $40.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $258.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of -0.44.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,484,750. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

