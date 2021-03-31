9,216 Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Cognex by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 18.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Cognex by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.