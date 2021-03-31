907,724 Shares in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 907,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHY. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHY opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $2.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

