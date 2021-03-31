88mph Market Capitalization Achieves $58.18 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One 88mph token can now be bought for approximately $165.57 or 0.00283504 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $58.18 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 604,202.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00062854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00284620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.94 or 0.00905705 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00048483 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00078363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00031276 BTC.

88mph’s total supply is 382,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,398 tokens. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

