888 (LON:888) Hits New 12-Month High at $405.00

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 405 ($5.29) and last traded at GBX 401.97 ($5.25), with a volume of 86270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 401 ($5.24).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 888 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 326.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 283.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. 888’s payout ratio is currently 2.01%.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

