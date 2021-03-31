7,611 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Acquired by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

VBK stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,399. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

