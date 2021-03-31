7,500 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Workday by 28.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 18.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Workday by 10.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

WDAY stock traded up $8.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.41. The company had a trading volume of 43,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.14. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

