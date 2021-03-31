7,017 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $108.92. 240,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463,944. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

