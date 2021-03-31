5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Given a C$5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) has been given a C$5.50 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.64.
Shares of VNP traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.65. 371,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,776. The company has a market cap of C$379.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.96. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.99.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
