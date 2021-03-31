5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Given a C$5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) has been given a C$5.50 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.64.

Shares of VNP traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.65. 371,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,776. The company has a market cap of C$379.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.96. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.99.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.81 million. Analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

