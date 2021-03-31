5,950 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,160,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 179.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP opened at $196.20 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.36 and a 200-day moving average of $181.93.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

