5,424 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.