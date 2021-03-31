5,419 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,503,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after purchasing an additional 722,589 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,401,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,709,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $141.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $147.69.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.