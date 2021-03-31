535,000 Shares in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 535,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,032,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $3,612,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $7,270,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDTXU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 11,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,806. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

