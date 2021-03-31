5,085 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,085 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $2,365,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,741 shares of company stock worth $85,032,385. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,378. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.07 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

