5,069 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SWK traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.80. 7,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.54 and a 12 month high of $203.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

