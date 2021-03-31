49,805 Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,974,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,782,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $23,800,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $13,692,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $4,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LAZR traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. 48,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,101,518. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06.
Luminar Technologies Profile
Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.
