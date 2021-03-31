49,805 Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,974,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,782,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $23,800,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $13,692,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $4,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAZR traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. 48,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,101,518. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

