3D L Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,434,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $615,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,048 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.33.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,163 shares of company stock valued at $56,314,322 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $29.46 on Wednesday, reaching $665.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,636,004. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $702.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.90. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $638.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,297.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

