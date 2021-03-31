3D L Capital Management LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,352,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,997,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,578,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

MCD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.02. 128,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.86 and a 200-day moving average of $215.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

