3D L Capital Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $109.91. 316,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,719. The stock has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a PE ratio of 142.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $112.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

