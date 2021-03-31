3D L Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Amgen makes up approximately 1.6% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Amgen by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after purchasing an additional 412,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Amgen by 4,759.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 380,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,551,000 after purchasing an additional 372,955 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $248.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.21 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

