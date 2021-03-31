350,062 Shares in IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 350,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in IG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in IG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000.

Shares of IGACU opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20.

IG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company .The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

