27,246 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

