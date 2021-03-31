2,703 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Purchased by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,613,000 after acquiring an additional 468,138 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $35,514,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 443,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $15,198,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,340. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $99.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.69.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

