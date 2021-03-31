26,846 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,307 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after purchasing an additional 361,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,794,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,871,000 after purchasing an additional 240,658 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

RTX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 251,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,552,656. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $117.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

