26,832 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,832 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000. CVS Health makes up 1.2% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.89. 38,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,140,575. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.84. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 589,025 shares of company stock valued at $44,267,002. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

