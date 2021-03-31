$23.60 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report sales of $23.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.81 million and the lowest is $22.40 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $26.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $96.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.91 million to $97.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $98.25 million to $100.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 497,846 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 451,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.34%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

