2,047 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA traded up $6.67 on Wednesday, reaching $220.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.45. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,208 shares of company stock worth $41,790,580. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.32.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

