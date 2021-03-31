200 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Acquired by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Veeva Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,942 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $253.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.26. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.24 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

