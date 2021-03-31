$2.25 EPS Expected for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ternium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Ternium reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ternium will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $7.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ternium.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,766,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ternium by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after buying an additional 226,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ternium by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,936,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Ternium stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Ternium has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ternium (TX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.