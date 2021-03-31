1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.85.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $332,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $2,606,933.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 928,196 shares of company stock worth $40,742,737 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. On average, analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

