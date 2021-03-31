19,392 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Farfetch by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Farfetch by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737,367 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $873,875,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $514,600,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,144,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTCH opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The company had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

