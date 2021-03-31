18,500 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Castellan Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 349.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after buying an additional 119,953 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $83.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

