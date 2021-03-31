18,188 Shares in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,188 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 68,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,711 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,736 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,406 shares of company stock valued at $12,706,013 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

