15,111 Shares in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Separately, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPK stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

