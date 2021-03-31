139,617 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Bought by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 139,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,000. JD.com accounts for approximately 6.3% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,672,770,000 after purchasing an additional 408,367 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,544,000 after acquiring an additional 262,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.90. The stock had a trading volume of 275,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,571,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.51.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

