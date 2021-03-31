13,212 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. American Express makes up about 1.9% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 865,870 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $104,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 17,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.08. The company had a trading volume of 70,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,625. American Express has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.45.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

