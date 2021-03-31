1,315 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,095,000 after buying an additional 41,899 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 136,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after purchasing an additional 120,904 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.74. 11,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.69 and a 12 month high of $193.44.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327 shares of company stock worth $587,629. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.