$128.20 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce $128.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.40 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $118.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $548.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $561.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $602.25 million, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $619.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $2,954,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 650,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,046,000 after purchasing an additional 259,580 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 180,331 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 109,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

