1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Independent Research

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by investment analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.20 ($27.29) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.16 ($31.95).

ETR DRI opened at €24.16 ($28.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €13.74 ($16.16) and a 12 month high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

