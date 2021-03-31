1,256 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $173,932,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. Cowen began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

APD stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.98. 12,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.25 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.