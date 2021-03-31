11,580 Shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Purchased by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 63,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,247. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $707,355.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 38,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.31.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 66.17%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

