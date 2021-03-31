-$0.06 EPS Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. Vericel reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded up $2.91 on Friday, hitting $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,769. Vericel has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,555,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Vericel by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

