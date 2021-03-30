Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZYME shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.01.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $153,500.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $27,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,171 shares of company stock valued at $250,446 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zymeworks by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,541,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zymeworks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 644,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

