Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes $2.16 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ossiam boosted its position in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.02. 3,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,772. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.32. The company has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $250.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

