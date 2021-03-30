Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 38,479 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,479 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,601 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,165,000 after buying an additional 153,663 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 520,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000.

EZU traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $46.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293,665 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

